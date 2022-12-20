Overview

Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Ratnayake works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.