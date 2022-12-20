See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Ratnayake works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates
    2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 389-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Cervical Radiculopathy
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Cervical Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619397338
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Diego Spine Foundation at Scripps
    Residency
    • University Of California At Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
