Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 389-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery was a complete success Everything went as planned and I no longer am experiencing lower back pain. and my gate has improved. I am in a better place today than I was a year ago.
About Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Spine Foundation at Scripps
- University Of California At Davis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratnayake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratnayake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratnayake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratnayake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratnayake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratnayake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratnayake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.