Overview

Dr. Ruthie May Chua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cary Medical Center, Down East Community Hospital, Houlton Regional Hospital, Millinocket Regional Hospital, Northern Light A R Gould Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Northern Maine Medical Center, Penobscot Valley Hospital, Skagit Valley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chua works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Arlington, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.