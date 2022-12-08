Dr. Ruthann Devera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruthann Devera, MD
Dr. Ruthann Devera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (East Spring St.)5977 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Devera is incredibly friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. I hope to keep seeing her in the future as it can be hard to find a good OBGYN.
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
Dr. Devera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Devera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Devera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devera works at
Dr. Devera has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devera speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Devera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.