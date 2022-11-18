See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Ruth Yates, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ruth Yates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Yates works at RUTH A YATES MD in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ruth A Yates MD
    520 Madison St SE Ste C, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 536-4401

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Yates and her staff have been amazing! Always makes me feel very comfortable and is very thorough. Takes time discussing any issues or concerns. Very personable!
    Lori Tillery — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Ruth Yates, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063470250
    Education & Certifications

    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
