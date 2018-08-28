Dr. Vanderplas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Vanderplas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Vanderplas, MD is a Dermatologist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Desert Dermaesthetics Inc.47647 Caleo Bay Dr Ste 250, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 777-7993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. VANDERPLAS is a wonderful, caring, very thorough physician. We have been patients for over 9 years and she has always been there for both my husband and me. She treats not just our skin, but the whole patient We feel so fortunate to have her as our physician.
About Dr. Ruth Vanderplas, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
