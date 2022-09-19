See All Pediatricians in Mesa, AZ
Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Ruth Tan-Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Tan-Lim works at Dobson Pediatric Center in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dobson Pediatric Center
    2058 S Dobson Rd Ste 6, Mesa, AZ 85202
    EuroMed Foundation
    34975 N North Valley Pkwy Ste 138, Phoenix, AZ 85086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Sep 19, 2022
    I very good now thanks you
    — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ruth Tan-Lim, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Chinese and Mandarin
    1871587998
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    North Shore University Hospital
    Pediatrics
