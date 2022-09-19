Dr. Ruth Tan-Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan-Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Tan-Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Tan-Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Locations
Dobson Pediatric Center2058 S Dobson Rd Ste 6, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 820-4507
EuroMed Foundation34975 N North Valley Pkwy Ste 138, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 404-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Tan-Lim, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1871587998
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Pediatrics
