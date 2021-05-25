See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD

Oncology
Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Stephenson works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Gynecologic Oncology
    195 Little Albany St Rm 2004, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 243-8660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

May 25, 2021
After Dr. Alexander Buckley de Meritens, waited 3 months before to operate my 15 yo daughter, my daughter went 2 times within a month in June 2017 to ER. Dr. de Meritens after months of investigations scheduled her on Monday. My daughter went to Plainsboro ER, 3 days before the scheduled appointment, they re-documented her critical medical condition, she was transported by an Ambulance to Brunswick Hospital, where Dr. Stephenson, has operated her at midnight. I give Dr. Stephenson 5 stars.
About Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD

  • Oncology
Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stephenson works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Stephenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

