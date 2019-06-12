Dr. Ruth Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Shields, MD
Dr. Ruth Shields, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine.
Healthy Weight 4 Me, Mobile, AL3151B Midtown Park S # B, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 206-8751
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- VIVA Health
I lost approximately 65 pounds through Healthy Weight 4 Me. I can't speak highly enough about Dr. Shields and her staff. They are truly concerned with helping you lose weight and be able to keep it off long term. They do not push weight loss pills on you, like so many "weight loss clinics", however Dr. Shields will prescribe from a variety of different medications if warranted and requested. She is the only CERTIFIED weight loss doctor in Mobile. The program is low-carb (not no-carb) but she and her staff teach you to make it a sustainable lifestyle without feeling deprived. I had tried so many programs in the past, having struggled with my weight my entire adult life. I have now kept off the weight I list through Healthy Weight 4 Me for over a year. I highly recommend Dr. Shields and her staff.
About Dr. Ruth Shields, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Springhill College
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.