Dr. Ruth Schulze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Schulze works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.