Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Schulze, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Schulze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 308, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for over 25 yrs. Besides being an excellent surgeon, Dr. Schulze is everything you want in a physician. Very caring knowledgeable, skilled, communicates well, listens explains choices thoroughly. Through menopause + becoming a senior, been always understanding. Have a wonderful retirement and you will be missed by me + many others.
About Dr. Ruth Schulze, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538149752
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Ctr
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulze has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.