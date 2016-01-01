Dr. Ruth Rassel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Rassel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruth Rassel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Rassel works at
Locations
Office1860 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 646-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Rassel, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013116433
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rassel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rassel works at
Dr. Rassel has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Ileus, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassel.
