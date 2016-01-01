Overview

Dr. Ruth Rassel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Rassel works at Office in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Ileus, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.