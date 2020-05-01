Dr. Ruth Orth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Orth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruth Orth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Rheumatology2441 N 9th Ave Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 746-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked her. She was very patient and checked me out thoroughly and told me that I didn’t have rheumatoid arthritis as first suspected by my GP. She even set up another appt. just in case something showed up.
About Dr. Ruth Orth, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1639229107
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orth has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Orth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orth.
