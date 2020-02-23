Dr. Olweny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Olweny, MD
Dr. Ruth Olweny, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1500 FLORIDA AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 574-1365
Valley Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center20090 Stanton Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 984-1103
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She was my delivery doctor for my first child on December 1, 2019. I had the best experience i could ever imagine possible. She was both friendly & extremely calm which helped me deliver with ease. My delivery was perfect, so calm & quick!
About Dr. Ruth Olweny, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528118262
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
