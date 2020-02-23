See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Modesto, CA
Dr. Ruth Olweny, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
21 years of experience
Dr. Ruth Olweny, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Olweny works at Doctors Medical Center of Modesto in Modesto, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Medical Center of Modesto
    1500 FLORIDA AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 574-1365
    Valley Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
    20090 Stanton Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 984-1103

Newborn Metabolic Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Feb 23, 2020
    She was my delivery doctor for my first child on December 1, 2019. I had the best experience i could ever imagine possible. She was both friendly & extremely calm which helped me deliver with ease. My delivery was perfect, so calm & quick!
    Alicia Reyes — Feb 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ruth Olweny, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528118262
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Olweny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olweny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olweny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olweny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olweny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olweny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

