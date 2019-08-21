Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Nelson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Neil M Berkowitz MD10297 SCRIPPS TRL, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 586-0443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson is the best listener, kind and the most compassionate doctor I have ever met. She is professional, very knowledgeable and has the best patient doctor relationship skills I have ever experienced. I cannot say enough about the impact she has had on my life knowing she is there when I need to consult/verify another doctor's impressions of my healthcare issues. Thank you Ruth Nelson, MD!!! I vote you Doctor of the DECADE and then some!
About Dr. Ruth Nelson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
