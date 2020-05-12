Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Myers, MD
Dr. Ruth Myers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Michelle A. Brouillette PhD LPPA3000 County Road 42 W Ste 210, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 898-7578
She is warm, caring and attentive. Very interested in the whole person: mentally and physical. Worked with me a lot on finding different options drug wise as I have drug sensitivities. Did not put me in a box diagnosis wise.
About Dr. Ruth Myers, MD
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
