Dr. Minkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Minkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Minkin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Latvian Med Academy Riga Latvia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Minkin works at
Locations
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Minkin is a great pulmonary hypertension doctor. She genuinely cares for all her patients. She takes her time with you and she listens. I happen to love the way she has helped and cared for me.
About Dr. Ruth Minkin, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Latvian Med Academy Riga Latvia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkin.
