Dr. Ruth Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ruth Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Miller works at
Eye Clinic Of Bellevue1300 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-7912
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Miller is wonderful, took excellent care of my husband, takes very good care of me!! She cares!!
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104830751
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
