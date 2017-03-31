Dr. Ruth Mazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Mazo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Mazo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Urological Associates of Savannah, PC230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 790-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but respect and appreciation for Dr. Miles. I was having some medical issues that sent me to the E/R and when I was referred to Dr. Miles, she quickly got me in to see her and explained to me the situation and within a few days, she had me scheduled for surgery. Thanks to her, I am much better and I really appreciate her expediting my needs. Thank You !
About Dr. Ruth Mazo, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazo has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.