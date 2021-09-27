Dr. Martens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Martens, MD
Dr. Ruth Martens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Ruth C. Martens M.d.1913 Gladstone Dr, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 668-5595
Dr Martens has greatly aided in giving me a better quality of life. Unlike other MD’s she assesses the emotional component as well as the MD aspects with an incredible bonus of homeopathy as well. By addressing my allergies in other avenues, she has uncovered so much my allergist never uncovered in over 15 years. She has also helped me through the nightmare of menopause without going through all the uncomfortable strains most women I see experience. Those who take my advise and see her are truly amazed at all see uncovers and treats.
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407030596
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Martens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.