Dr. Ruth Latham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with Brody School Of Med At East Carolina University



Dr. Latham works at Good Health Pharmacy At Hanover in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.