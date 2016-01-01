Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Santo Tomas
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
