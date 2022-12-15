Dr. Ruth Kozlowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Kozlowski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Michigan Primary Care and Rheumatology Associates2455 Union Lake Rd Ste 102, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 363-2239
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kozlowski is worth checking out if you are looking for a knowledgeable RA specialist.
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Detroit Osteopathic Hosp
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozlowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.