Dr. Ruth Kozlowski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kozlowski works at Michigan Primary Care and Rheumatology Associates in Commerce Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.