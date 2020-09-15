Dr. Ruth Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Kessler, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Kessler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Kessler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amy B. Lewis MD PC120 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
My 11 year old daughter has been a patient there since birth. She’s friendly and very thorough. I know my child is in great hands when she goes there.
About Dr. Ruth Kessler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 72 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457423170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.