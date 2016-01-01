See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Johnson works at GENESIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Genesis Medical Diagnostics PC
    425 Madison Ave Fl 14, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 644-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    
    
    About Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598968612
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North General Hospital-Mt. Sinai
    Internship
    • North General Hosptial-Mt. Sinai
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • La Sierra University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at GENESIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

