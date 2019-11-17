Overview

Dr. Ruth Indahyung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tooele, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med Gadjah Mada U, Djokjakarta and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Indahyung works at Nephrology Associates - Tooele in Tooele, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and South Salt Lake, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.