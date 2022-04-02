Dr. Ruth Henchey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Henchey, MD
Dr. Ruth Henchey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Neurology Department at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was referred to Dr. Henchey by our primary physician. I did not look at her reviews until we were in the room waiting for her. I admit I was horrified and said nothing to my husband about what I had read. Dr. Henchey was extremely professional. Yes, she interrupted my husband because she wanted to stay on track and get the information she needs to take care of my husband. I’m very optimistic that the tests she has ordered and the referral she made will he my husband figure out what is going on and the best way to help him. I’m so glad that I didn’t read the reviews sooner. I really hate all of the negativity this doctor has had said about her.
About Dr. Ruth Henchey, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235113275
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- University of Arizona
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henchey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henchey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henchey has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henchey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Henchey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henchey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henchey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henchey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.