Overview

Dr. Ruth Henchey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Henchey works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.