Dr. Ruth Haskins, MD
Dr. Ruth Haskins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Ruth Haskins MD Inc.1611 Creekside Dr Ste 103, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 817-2649
Mercy Hospital of Folsom1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (800) 677-4491
Dr. Haskins is incredible Doctor. She is very detailed and explains all the steps within the process. She did little surgery for our son and we were amazed that our kid didn’t even cry. We are very thankful to meet her at the right time!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
