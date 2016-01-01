Dr. Ruth Gilboa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilboa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Gilboa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Gilboa, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LUND UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF ODONTOLOGY.
Dr. Gilboa works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists Inc3629 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 757-7546
-
2
Dermatology Specialists Inc25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 304-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ruth Gilboa, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Danish and German
- 1205873197
Education & Certifications
- LUND UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF ODONTOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilboa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilboa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilboa works at
Dr. Gilboa has seen patients for Dermatitis, Jock Itch and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilboa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilboa speaks Danish and German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilboa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilboa.
