Overview

Dr. Ruth Dyal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dyal works at First Physicians Group in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.