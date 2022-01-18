See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oak Park, IL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ruth Dubyel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Dubyel works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    932 Lake St Ste 300, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-1700
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 3250, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-1700

Hospital Affiliations
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ruth Dubyel, DO

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1134408446
Education & Certifications

  • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ruth Dubyel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubyel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dubyel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dubyel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dubyel has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubyel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubyel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubyel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubyel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubyel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

