Dr. Ruth Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Campbell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Campbell, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1881635092
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Creighton U/St Joseph Hosp
- Creighton U/St Joseph Hosp
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
