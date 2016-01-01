Overview

Dr. Ruth Barrow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Barrow works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY, Harrison, NY and New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.