See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Emergeortho PA
    8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EmergeOrtho - Jacksonville
    2000 Brabham Ave Ste 100, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Climacteric Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

    Nov 29, 2021
    Dr Anderson is the absolute best pain management physician I’ve had, that’s saying a lot because I’ve seen pain management doctors in several states and the dept of veterans affairs!
    Jeff M — Nov 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

    Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD.

    About Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518976026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center, Danville Pa
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Paul Hospital in Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.