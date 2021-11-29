Overview

Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.