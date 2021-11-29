Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Emergeortho PA8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
EmergeOrtho - Jacksonville2000 Brabham Ave Ste 100, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr Anderson is the absolute best pain management physician I’ve had, that’s saying a lot because I’ve seen pain management doctors in several states and the dept of veterans affairs!
About Dr. Ruth Anderson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518976026
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Geisinger Medical Center, Danville Pa
- St. Paul Hospital in Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Pennsylvania State University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.