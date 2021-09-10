Overview

Dr. Ruth Adell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Adell works at USMD Burleson Clinic in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.