Dr. Rute Paixao, MD
Overview
Dr. Rute Paixao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Bldg A, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5148
Embassy Lakes Artificial Kidney Center11011 Sheridan St Ste 308, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 430-9166
Trc-pine Island Kidney Center1871 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 916-8958
- 4 2685 Executive Park Dr, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 389-1290
Tamarac Artifical Kidney Center7140 W McNab Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-5336
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for over 15 years she is absolutely amazing and knows her stuff I feel very secure about her medical decisions her staff is also amazing if you want a baby sitter she is not for you if you want a doctor to tell you straight how to help yourself and proper medications And tests to perform she is your doctor if you follow her decisions you will be hooked on her knowledge she is fantastic and will keep your kidney as healthy as possible I can’t believe some reviews here 10 stars for her
About Dr. Rute Paixao, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235303595
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Fac Med U Lisbon
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Paixao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paixao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paixao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paixao has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paixao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paixao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paixao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paixao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paixao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.