Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Cain works at
Locations
West Virginia University Medical Corporation100 Stoney Hill Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 598-4830
Wound Healing Center1224 Country Club Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 363-4698
The Kuzbari Clinic Pllc1228 Country Club Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 363-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful I had bunion corrective surgery done on September 30, 2021. I couldn’t be more pleased. I specifically searched for an experienced surgeon to get the best results possible. Dr. Cain explained everything beforehand
About Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Community General Hospital, Thomasville Nc
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Waynesburg College, Waynesburg Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
