Dr. Russell Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Ear Nose and Throat Consultants Corp.405 N Kuakini St Ste 1111, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 376-2100
-
2
Choon Kia Yeo MD Inc.1650 Liliha St Ste 101, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 376-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Visited several hospitals and doctors, and Dr. Yang truly is a "Specialist" of his profession. Extremely busy, but he fit us in as best he could - even with little time given and appt slots available at labs and clinics. He explains everything and gives all options available, with the best treatment route to take. Dr. Yang doesn't just treat us like sick people - he shows and treats us with compassion and someone who TRULY loves doing what he does best. He NEVER fails to return any of our calls/queries, nor shows any signs of giving up on helping. He has an awesome team/staff working for and with him. Highly recommend Dr. Yang to anyone who needs his help. Thank you Dr. Yang and team!
About Dr. Russell Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518993229
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.