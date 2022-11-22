Overview

Dr. Russell Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Hawaii Ear Nose and Throat Consultants Corp. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.