Dr. Russell Woodard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Woodard works at General Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.