Dr. Russell Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Wood, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Surgical Clinic of3211 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Dr. Wood was able to discover my problem after seeing several Doctors with this problem . Staff was great...Dr.Wood is great...
About Dr. Russell Wood, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366421653
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.