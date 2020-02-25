See All Vascular Surgeons in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Russell Wood, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Wood, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Cardiovascular Surgical Clin NW in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Surgical Clinic of
    3211 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 404-2110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissections With Lentiginosis Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Russell Wood, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366421653
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood works at Cardiovascular Surgical Clin NW in Fayetteville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Wood’s profile.

    Dr. Wood has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

