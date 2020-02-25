Overview

Dr. Russell Wood, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Cardiovascular Surgical Clin NW in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.