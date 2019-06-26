Dr. Russell Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Wolfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Wolfe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
Hopen and Wolfe MD PA3419 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfe?
The Best Dr.Wolf.
About Dr. Russell Wolfe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558478586
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Trichiasis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolfe speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.