See All General Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Russell Williams, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Williams, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Russell Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at UofL Physicians - General Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in General Surgery Psc
    201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 902, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-5948
  2. 2
    Southend Medical Center
    5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-5948
  3. 3
    Jewish Hospital Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln # 302, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-5948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Mar 03, 2021
    He removed my gallbladder via laproscopy and I am so glad he was my surgeon!! I did my research first and now I know why he comes highly recomended!! I had ZERO pain the first day post op & my 4 incisions were very small and I only had one tiny light yellow bruise out a few days later and my incisions healed beautifully!! Also I only needed to take an Aleeve days 2.5-5 post op and that was a relief because pain was my biggest worry! This was my first ever surgery so I was extremely nervous and he put me at ease. If I ever need to have surgery again I would consult w/ him first. He may retire in a few yrs & they need to clone him!!!
    — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Williams, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Williams, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams to family and friends

    Dr. Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Williams, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578551008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at UofL Physicians - General Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Williams, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.