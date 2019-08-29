See All Gastroenterologists in Hammond, LA
Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Wardlaw works at Northlake Gastroenterology in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northlake Gastroenterology
    16061 Doctors Blvd Ste B, Hammond, LA 70403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • AVALA Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Gastritis
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Ulcer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Viral Hepatitis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Capsule Endoscopy
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endoscopic Polypectomy
Endoscopy
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
ERCP With Spincterotomy
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Fecal Impaction Removal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Food Poisoning
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Giardiasis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Manometry
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG)
Pinworm
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomal Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Dr. Wardlaw in my book is a TOP DOC. He has taken the time I needed at every visit. He has treated me many times. This man has saved my life! I would and have recommended him to everyone I know!
    Jenn Barnes — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376734210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clin Fdn
    Residency
    • lsuhsc
    Internship
    • Med Ctr La
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Wardlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wardlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wardlaw works at Northlake Gastroenterology in Hammond, LA. View the full address on Dr. Wardlaw’s profile.

    Dr. Wardlaw has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wardlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardlaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wardlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wardlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

