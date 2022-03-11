Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Husen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Van Husen works at
Locations
-
1
Midland Plastic Surgery Center2405 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 618-6772Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Husen?
He is awesome. His nurses and staff however are really terrible.
About Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912101361
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Husen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Husen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Husen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Husen works at
Dr. Van Husen has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Husen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Husen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Husen.
