Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Van Husen works at Midland Surgical Associates in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midland Plastic Surgery Center
    2405 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 618-6772
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Hospital
  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lymphedema
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Surgery
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Fistula
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastrotomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2022
    He is awesome. His nurses and staff however are really terrible.
    — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912101361
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Van Husen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Husen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Husen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Husen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Husen works at Midland Surgical Associates in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Van Husen’s profile.

    Dr. Van Husen has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Husen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Husen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Husen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Husen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Husen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

