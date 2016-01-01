See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Van Dyke works at Tulane Pediatric Specialty Clinic in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane Pediatric Specialty Clinic
    Tulane Pediatric Specialty Clinic
4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 401, Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 509-4462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972698132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSD
    Residency
    • UCSD
    Internship
    • UCSD
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
