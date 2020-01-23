Overview

Dr. Russell Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Thomas works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.