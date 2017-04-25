Dr. Russell Tackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Tackett, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Tackett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Tackett, Russell E, M.d.2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 440, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 361-0277
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tackett is an outstanding physician who came personally recommended by my family physician. He was my urologist for many years. Unfortunately, he retired a few months ago, and he will be missed..
About Dr. Russell Tackett, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tackett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tackett.
