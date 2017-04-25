Overview

Dr. Russell Tackett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tackett works at Town Plaza Women's Health in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.