Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szmulewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Szmulewitz works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. of Chicago5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-7609Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 4:45pm
-
2
University of Chicago Hospitals5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-7609Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szmulewitz?
Excellent and highly knowledgeable Doctor
About Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508029703
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szmulewitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szmulewitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szmulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szmulewitz works at
Dr. Szmulewitz has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szmulewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szmulewitz speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmulewitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szmulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szmulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.