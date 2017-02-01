Dr. Russell Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Swann, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Swann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Locations
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas201 Londonderry Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 772-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is great at taking care of patients that other doctors can't find the answer for. He helped me when no one else could. He doesn't have the best bedside manner but you can trust that He is so well trained and experienced that He will help you save your eyesite if it is possible!
About Dr. Russell Swann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Fdn
- Baylor U
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swann has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swann speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.