Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD

Pain Management
5 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Stuermann works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(50)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306027438
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stuermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stuermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuermann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

