Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Stuermann works at
Locations
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff is professional and so friendly. They treat you as if you're the best patient ever. They all make you feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD
- Pain Management
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuermann works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.