Dr. Russell Stokes, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Stokes, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
- 2 300 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Directions (910) 295-6831
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 235-4038
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been so pleased with my experience with Dr. Stokes and his entire staff. Through every step of my breast reduction journey: from initial consultation to actual surgery and now through recovery, they have truly cared for me as a patient and person. Dr. Stokes is such a kind and caring surgeon, and I felt so calm and at ease when the day of surgery finally arrived. My aftercare has exceeded all expectations. I highly recommend Dr. Stokes!!
About Dr. Russell Stokes, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215081245
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.