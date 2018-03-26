See All Dermatologists in Pinehurst, NC
Cosmetic Dermatology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Russell Stokes, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Dr. Stokes works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sleepmed Therapies Inc.
    5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 295-6831
    300 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 295-6831
    Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
    155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 235-4038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    I have been so pleased with my experience with Dr. Stokes and his entire staff. Through every step of my breast reduction journey: from initial consultation to actual surgery and now through recovery, they have truly cared for me as a patient and person. Dr. Stokes is such a kind and caring surgeon, and I felt so calm and at ease when the day of surgery finally arrived. My aftercare has exceeded all expectations. I highly recommend Dr. Stokes!!
    — Mar 26, 2018
    About Dr. Russell Stokes, MD

    Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1215081245
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Uc Davis Med Center
    Internship
    University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

