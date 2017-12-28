Dr. Russell Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Stein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6305
Starling Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Glastonbury289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (869) 258-3477
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 258-3477
Avon100 Simsbury Rd Ste 206, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 659-8830Monday9:00am - 2:30pm
Western Connecticut Medical Group111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein is a physician who accommodates his patients with a thorough discussion of their concerns, He addresses any Questions and is clearly concerned with his patient’s well-being. He is a Doctor Who lends his time and care to his patients.
About Dr. Russell Stein, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cardiovascular Disease
